Nephew held for hacking 70-year-old man to death in Ludhiana

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Raikot) Gurbachan Singh said preliminary investigation suggested that Tula had been hacked to death with blunt weapons in his sleep.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Later, the police found that the victim and the accused had been involved in a fist fight with his nephew two weeks ago. (Representative Image/HT File)

Two days after a 70-year-old man was found hacked to death, police arrested his nephew for murder on Thursday.

The accused, Sher Singh of Googa Marhi Road, Raikot, said that he had been planning the murder for two weeks.

The victim, Tula Ram of Prem Nagar, was found lying in a pool of blood in the nursery of his nephew Praveen Kumar. Tula worked as a caretaker at the nursery.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Raikot) Gurbachan Singh said preliminary investigation suggested that Tula had been hacked to death with blunt weapons in his sleep.

Later, the police found that the victim and the accused had been involved in a fist fight with his nephew two weeks ago.

“Sher Singh said Tula had a financial disagreement with his brother Praveen, in whose nursery Tula was employed as a caretaker, following which he asked the asked the victim to leave. However, Tula refused and the disagreement came to blows. Later, the matter was resolved after their relatives intervened,” said the DSP.

“On Tuesday night, when Tula went to sleep the accused hit him repeatedly with a brick and fled after the victim died,” he added. Both the victim and the accused hail from Uttar Pradesh.

