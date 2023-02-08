New agricultural policy to be prepared after direct dialogue with farmers: Punjab minister

Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal held a meeting at the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) on Tuesday to check preparations of the first ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ (government-farmer meet), which is scheduled to be held on February 12 at PAU in Ludhiana.

After the meeting, Dhaliwal, addressing media persons said he held discussions about the preparations for the first-ever “Sarkar-Kisan Milni” event in the history of Punjab.

“The main purpose of government-farmer meet is to promote the cultivation of water-saving crops by reducing the area under wheat paddy and to promote other agricultural allied occupations,” he added.

Dhaliwal said, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, has a vision to make agriculture profitable in Punjab, as the state is primarily agrarian and 72% of its population relies on agriculture directly or indirectly.

Further giving details about Sarkar-Kisan Milni, Dhaliwal said during this unique event being conducted by the Punjab government, there will be a direct dialogue between the government and the farmers to make the new agricultural policy of the state.

Progressive farmers from all over Punjab would give their suggestions directly to the chief minister and discussions will be held through open dialogue between the administration, departments, agricultural research institutes, and farmers, he added.

The agriculture minister further said it would help to chalk out plans for diversifying the state’s agriculture, making it profitable besides carrying out agricultural reforms.

Dhaliwal stated that the government is taking steps in the direction to make Punjab a “Rangla Punjab” and for that, it is necessary to make agriculture profitable.

The state’s agricultural policy will be launched by March 31. The 11-member committee of experts will give a final shape to this policy.

Dhaliwal said the Punjab government has been drafting the new agricultural policy keeping in mind the natural resources of the state such as groundwater, soil health and geographical conditions.

As many as 20 “Slaaah Mashwara Booths” for suggestions regarding the production of vegetables, fruits, sugarcane, coarse grains and beekeeping will be set up at the meeting venue. Subject experts will be present at these 20 different booths, to give suggestions to the farmers besides addressing their queries.

Along with this, 11 different departments including agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy development, and Markfed will host exhibitions on the occasion.