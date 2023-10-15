New building method to improve durability of roads in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that roads in the state would be laid with “Full Depth Reclamation (FDR)”, a pavement rehabilitation technique to enhance their durability.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and minister Vikramaditya Singh during a meeting in Shimla on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The technology will be used in Himachal for the first time.

He was presiding over a review meeting of the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) with the public works department (PWD) late on Saturday.

The CM instructed the PWD officials to use this technology in the roads to be constructed under PMGSY and said that in the initial stage, about 666 km roads would be constructed by using FDR technology.

“The state government is working with commitment to provide better road facilities to the people of the state. After Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam, Himachal is going to become the fourth state in the country to construct roads using the technology,” he said.

In the technique, full flexible pavement section and a predetermined portion of the underlying materials are uniformly pulverised and blended to produce a homogeneous stabilised base course. It uses the materials from the deteriorated asphalt pavement and with the addition of cement, creates a new stabilised base.

The roads constructed with this technology are more durable and better for plying the vehicles. Besides, it was a cost effective and eco-friendly technology, he added.

For the convenience of the people in rural areas, the road network is being strengthened and about 2,682 km roads will be built at a cost of ₹2,683 crore.

Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh, PWD principal secretary Bharat Khera, engineer-in-chief Ajay Kumar Gupta and other officials attended the meeting.

Issue certificates to orphans by Nov 7, Sukhu tells DCs

Shimla Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the deputy commissioners to ensure issuing of certificates to orphans by 7th November as part of the effective implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Scheme (MMSAS).

He said that this flagship programme of the state government offers comprehensive support to more than 4,000 orphans.

“The government has enacted this legislation, designating orphans as “children of the state” and establishing a legal responsibility for the government to act as their guardians. Benefits amounting to ₹4.68 crore have been disbursed to these orphans,” the CM said.

Under the MMSAS, ₹1.12 crore have been transferred to benefit 1,199 children residing in childcare institutions. The scheme provides ₹1,000 per month to children aged up to 14 and ₹2,500 per month to children aged between 15 and 18, funded by the state government. Additionally, 48 beneficiaries have received financial aid for higher education with ₹15.52 lakh allocated for fees and ₹11.52 lakh for personal expenses at ₹4,000 per month per person.

Moreover, 17 beneficiaries pursuing vocational training have been granted ₹7.02 lakh for course fees and ₹4.08 lakh as pocket money, he said.

“The state government is committed to helping underprivileged children in making them self-reliant. They are providing financial aid and 3 biswa land for houses, and sponsoring exposure visits, covering airfare and accommodations at three-star hotels,” Sukhu added.

