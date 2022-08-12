New contractor takes over Ludhiana mini-secretariat parking, visitors allege fleecing right from Day 1
On the very first day of taking over the operations of multi-level parking lot at Ludhiana mini-secretariat, the new contractor was seen blatantly fleecing visitors right under the nose of senior administrative officials, including the deputy commissioner whose office is in the same complex.
As per the terms of the contract, which has been accessed by Hindustan Times, the parking fee officially fixed for a two-wheeler is ₹10 while for a four-wheeler, it is ₹20 for four hours. But the contractor was charging ₹20 for a two-wheeler and ₹40 for a four-wheeler on Thursday.
Also manual receipts of civil hospital’s parking lot were being issued to the visitors at mini secretariat, even though the contract makes it mandatory to issue computerised receipts (through e-ticketing machines) with the parking fee mentioned on the same.
The administration had blacklisted the previous contractor in March for failure to submit the installment of parking contract and fleecing visitors. Intriguingly, the parking receipts with the name of the previous contractor - Jai Shree Bala Ji were being issued by the new contractor on Thursday.
Harveer Singh, a resident who had come with his son to get his driving licence renewed, said, “We parked our car for only an hour and were charged ₹40. No proper receipt was issued by the parking staff.”
Sajan Singh, another visitor, said, “I was charged ₹20 for parking my motorcycle. The public cannot get into an argument with the contractor’s staff as they tend to misbehave. But authorities should take strict action against such illegal practices. What’s shocking is that it’s happening right outside the office of the deputy commissioner.”
Minky Sahni, who was managing the parking, denied the allegations of overcharging and said, “We will try to fulfill all the terms of the contract and give proper facilities to the visitors.”
Additional deputy commissioner (general) Rahul Chaba said, “There must have been some confusion as the contract was issued just yesterday (Wednesday). We have strictly directed the new contractor to put up banners bearing official rates/parking fees and issue receipts via computerised machine. It will be made sure that the new contractors adhere to the contract terms otherwise we will take stern action,” he added.
The auction for the parking lot was held on August 10 (Wednesday) and the contract (from August 10, 2022 to March 31, 2023) was awarded to Krishna Sahni for ₹44.05 lakh.
-
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
-
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
-
Crew members of Swiss yacht rescued in Alibag
It was probably the longest and most nerve-wracking wait for Captain Karuna Nidhan Pandey (52) and his four other crew members. They were awaiting help following a blast in their Swiss-made yacht, MS Porrima, amid rough seas and strong winds in the wee hours of Friday, 20 nautical miles off the Navgaon coast in Alibag Taluka. The crew members, however, were successfully rescued and airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard ship, Agrim, and a helicopter.
-
Weekend rush ups CNG demand, leaves long queues at pumps
Mumbai The long weekend rush exiting the city starting Thursday night impacted daily commuters on Friday morning as Compressed Natural Gas stations across Mumbai faced a shortage of supply. According to a statement released by Mahanagar Gas Limited, which provides CNG across the city, the vehicular traffic leaving the city for the upcoming long weekend pushed the demand for CNG. Nilesh Sable (49), a taxi driver plying in Sion added that post noon, the situation improved slightly.
-
Man loses ₹2.43L trying to book room in resort for family trip
Mumbai: The Borivali police station has registered a case after a 34-year-old local resident alleged that some unknown frauds cheated him to the tune of ₹2.43 lakh when he attempted to book a room at a resort in Mahabaleshwar for a family trip. The complainant, Pranav Nadkarni, a resident of New MHB Colony in Borivali, informed the police that he had finalised a resort and found out its contact number from the internet.
