New DCs appointed in Haryana’s Bhiwani and Yamunanagar

The Haryana government on Wednesday posted Rippudaman Singh Dhillon as deputy commissioner (DC) Bhiwani and Parth Gupta as DC Yamunanagar.

The 2008 batch IAS officer Dhillon replaces Jaibir Singh Arya, who has been posted as director Haryana Governance Reforms Authority and managing director CONFED, in a bureaucratic rejig in which the state government either transferred or gave additional charge to 19 IAS and one HCS officers with immediate effect.

Varinder Kundu, additional chief secretary (ACS) will be ACS employment, Sainik and Ardh Sainik welfare, and printing and stationery, while Siddhi Nath Roy will hold the post of ACS forests and wildlife, environment and climate change and medical education and research.

Dr Raja Shekhar Vundru will be ACS labour department, G Anupama will hold the post of chief administrator trade fair authority of Haryana at Delhi, and principal secretary of women and child development and nodal officer of International Gita Mahotsav, 2020.

Awaiting posting orders, Arun Kumar Gupta has been posted as principal secretary urban local bodies, skill development and industrial training. Vijay Singh Dahiya was transferred and posted as director general as well as secretary food civil supplies and consumer affairs.

Renu S Phulia, was transferred and posted as commissioner, Ambala division, while Jagdeep Singh has been posted as director general as well as secretary of welfare of SC and BC.

Chander Shekhar Khare, will be director and secretary of higher education and technical education. Sujan Singh, was posted as director as well as special secretary rural development, Rajnarayan Kaushik has been given additional charge of director and special secretary of social justice and empowerment.

Mandeep Kaur additional labour commissioner and additional director ESI has been given additional charge of director art and cultural affairs.

Akhil Pilani, joint commissioner, MC Yamunanagar has been posted as additional deputy commissioner-cum-district citizen resources information officer, Kurukshetra.

Aparajita, SDM (civil) Ballabhgarh has been posted as additional commissioner, MC, Faridabad.

Sachin Gupta, SDM (civil), Ambala Cantt, estate officer for management of government land in excised area, Ambala Cantt and administrator, MC Ambala Sadar has been posted as additional deputy commissioner-cum-district citizen resources information officer, Mahendragarh and additional deputy commissioner-cum-district citizen resources information officer, Rewari.

HCS officer Vivek Padam Singh, special secretary to Haryana finance department has been given additional charge of member secretary, Haryana Backward Classes Commission.