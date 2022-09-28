New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express gets automatic doors

The Northern Railways has introduced automatic doors in the coaches of New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express (12005/06) that will remain open while the train is halted and close as soon as the train departs.

Officials of the Ambala railway division said apart from improved security, the automatic doors will add to luxury and comfort in the train by avoiding unwanted sounds on the lines of Metro coaches.

In a statement, Hari Mohan, senior divisional commercial manager, said, “As it is a new system, there are possibilities that the passengers may not be able to board the train before its departure. In such cases, the co-passenger inside the train may pull the alarm chain. But passengers are advised to reach the station well before departure to avoid inconvenience.”

Detailing the new system, the senior DCM said, “As the train crosses the speed of 5 km per hour, the emergency push buttons inside and outside the main doors will be isolated, and the doors cannot be opened while the train was running. In case of emergency, first the train has to be stopped through alarm chain and then the emergency push buttons can be pressed to open the doors.”

The new system also includes a door control unit that has a passenger announcement system on the inside and flasher lights, one on inside and the other on outside, indicating the opening and closing of doors.

To inform the passengers about the new introduction, the division has also started regular announcements at Ambala Cantonment, Chandigarh and Kalka railway stations. Railway staff on board had also been advised to remain alert in case of any mishap and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had been informed for provide cooperation, officials said.