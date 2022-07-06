New DGP conducts surprise checks at police stations in Mohali

The newly-appointed director general of police (DGP) of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, who took over charge on Tuesday, conducted surprise checks at Mataur and Phase VIII stations.

DGP Gaurav Yadav inspected the Malkhans, barracks and canteens of the two stations and inquired about the facilities being provided by the police administration.

Highlighting the motive of his surprise check, the DGP said he was trying to personally go to the police stations to check the working of the force and check for any shortcomings that could be rectified.

He said it was the priority of the Punjab police force to take strong action against drugs and gang culture and thus provide better law-and-order to the people of the state. He said it would be the agenda of the Punjab Police to improve basic policing and the relation with the general public.

Rupnagar range’s deputy inspector general (DIG) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Vivek Sheel Soni SSP Mohali were present during the surprise visit.

Cabinet minister Mann visits Mohali admn complex

Mohali

After taking charge as cabinet minister for tourism and cultural affairs, investment promotion, labour, grievance redressal, Anmol Gagan Mann on Tuesday paid a visit to the district administrative complex in Sector 76.During her visit, she held informal talks with the district officials and inquired about the ongoing development projects in the district.

Reshuffle in UT admn

Chandigarh

The UT administration on Tuesday reshuffled some of the charges held by IAS and HCS officers. Isha Kamboj, an HCS officer, was given the charge of joint commissioner, municipal corporation, replacing IAS officer Rupesh Kumar. The latter was assigned the charges of director, information technology, and director, food and supplies, consumer affairs and legal metrology, relieving Purva Garg, IAS officer, of the said charges; and director-cum-additional secretary, tourism, relieving IAS officer Hargunjit Kaur of the said charge.

Moirangthem wins U-13 badminton tourney

Mohali

Sushanta Moirangthem lifted the U-13 trophy after beating Vedant Pahwa of Haryana 21-14, 21-10 on the concluding day of the Yonex Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at the Shivalik School in Phase 6 on Monday. In the other final, Lakshmi Supriya Rao of Andhra Pradesh beat Shaina Manimuthu of Karnataka.

Man held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh

Police on Monday arrested Parvesh of Vikas Nagar with illicit liquor, recovering 12 bottles and 25 quarters of whisky from his possession in Phase 1, Industrial Area, Chandigarh. A case under Excise Act was registered at the Industrial Area police station. The arrested accused was later granted bail.

Tennis tourney: Anirudh ousts Yashsvi to enter U-18 quarters

Chandigarh

Fourth seeded Anirudh Sangra outclassed Yashsvi Balhara in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 in the boys’ singles U-18 tie to enter the quarter-finals during the AITA Championship Series tennis tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association stadium in Sector 10 on Tuesday.

In other pre-quarterfinals matches, third seed Bhicky Sagolshem got the better of Arnav Chaudhary 6-1, 6-0. Arnav Bishnoi, Keshav Dangi and Pradip Patel also advanced into quarter-finals, winning their respective matches in the boys’ U-18 section.

Top seed Riya Kaushik and Ananya Chaudhary advanced into the girls’ under-18 singles quarter-finals after beating Kritika Sharma 6-0, 6-1 in straight sets. Seventh seed Vanya Arora and Rhosyn William also advanced into the girls’ U-18 singles’ quarter-finals. Playing in the boys’ U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Aarush Jain upset third seed Ribhav Saroha 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. Ranbir Singh and Ashish Kumar also moved into the quarter-finals. In the girls’ U-12 singles’ quarterfinals, top seed Ekam Kaur defeated Inayat Sharma in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.

