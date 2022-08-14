New Education Policy has soul of Indian culture and tradition: CM Khattar

: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) has the soul of Indian culture and tradition and it will play a key role to establish India as a world leader.

“We need to rewrite our nation’s history and free it from the prejudices and distortions by western historians. Our past was glorious and it needs to be taught in its true spirit to the younger generation,” he said after launching the implementation of the NEP 2020 at the Kurukshetra University.

He said that many attempts were made in the past 70 years to frame a new education policy for the country but it could not be freed from Macauley’s education Policy. The NEP-2020 has the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the soul of Indian culture and tradition.

Congratulating the varsity management in taking a lead in implementing NEP in its true spirit as per UGC from the academic session 2022-23, the chief minister said, “NEP lays the foundation of new India as it is based on a holistic approach. It covers significant aspects like holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education, quality research, and use of online technology for better reach in Education.”

He added that the NEP will certainly pave the way for making India a Vishwaguru once again and leading the world towards peace, sustainable prosperity and brotherhood.

Vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that KU is the first university in the state to implement NEP from 2022 with a defined structure, even though the state government has set a goal of NEP implementation for 2025.

He said that the varsity’s four-year honours-with-research undergraduate programme is focused to provide quality education along with all-round development of the students.