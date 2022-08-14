New Education Policy has soul of Indian culture and tradition: CM Khattar
: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) has the soul of Indian culture and tradition and it will play a key role to establish India as a world leader.
“We need to rewrite our nation’s history and free it from the prejudices and distortions by western historians. Our past was glorious and it needs to be taught in its true spirit to the younger generation,” he said after launching the implementation of the NEP 2020 at the Kurukshetra University.
He said that many attempts were made in the past 70 years to frame a new education policy for the country but it could not be freed from Macauley’s education Policy. The NEP-2020 has the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the soul of Indian culture and tradition.
Congratulating the varsity management in taking a lead in implementing NEP in its true spirit as per UGC from the academic session 2022-23, the chief minister said, “NEP lays the foundation of new India as it is based on a holistic approach. It covers significant aspects like holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education, quality research, and use of online technology for better reach in Education.”
He added that the NEP will certainly pave the way for making India a Vishwaguru once again and leading the world towards peace, sustainable prosperity and brotherhood.
Vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that KU is the first university in the state to implement NEP from 2022 with a defined structure, even though the state government has set a goal of NEP implementation for 2025.
He said that the varsity’s four-year honours-with-research undergraduate programme is focused to provide quality education along with all-round development of the students.
We must move forward with ‘nation first’ mantra: Yogi Adityanath at Tiranga rally
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid stress on the “nation first, always first” mantra during the 'Tiranga' rally organised by the home guard department as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations in Lucknow. “We must work together to build an India we dream of by the time we celebrate a century of independence 25 years hence,” Yogi Adityanath said.
MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track
Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over a recent special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court's May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC's proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.
Uttarakhand paper leak: Local BJP leader arrested
A panchayat member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Hakam Singh Rawat, was on Sunday arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak. Police said Rawat is one of the “masterminds” of the leak, who was on the run and trying to enter Himachal Pradesh when he was held in Uttarkashi on Saturday and brought to Dehradun for interrogation.
No work, no pay: HC rejects acquitted teacher’s plea for salary during his imprisonment
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has rejected a plea of a 65-year-old retired teacher seeking a salary for the seven years that hthe teacher-Gangadhar Pukalespent behind bars in connection with the alleged murder of his wife. While in service, on July 5, 2006, he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and convicted in September 2008 for the offence of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Spice of life | Independence is in the air, give peace, love a chance
Whenever I drive towards my village, which is minutes away from the Indo-Pak border of Attari-Wagah, I tune in to City FM 89.0, a popular radio station of Pakistan, the frequency of which is received in our border villages. If I have guests along, I ardently introduce it to them, too. “Do you know the song you're listening to is being played by a Pakistani radio broadcaster?” I tell them.
