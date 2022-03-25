New mining policy on the cards: Harjot Bains
Chandigarh : Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, who met experts to seek their views on Thursday said that corrupt practices in the mining and jails department would be stopped by all means and new mining policy is on the cards to enhance the revenue.
Bains, who reached office sharp at 9am, directed the official and other staff of his departments to reach office on time. “The government is determined to provide timely and hassle-free services to citizens and no stone will be left unturned to achieve this target,” he said.
Govt committed to root out corruption: Jimpa
Another cabinet minister Bram Shanker Jimpa, who assumed the charge of revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management, water resources and water supply and sanitation departments, said the government is committed to root out corruption to provide transparent, responsible and accountable governance. The minister said good governance will be ensured at tehsil-level offices of the revenue department and the revenue record will also be translated for convenience of people.
Jimpa also said that concerted efforts will be made for the conservation of ground water by pushing for rain water harvesting projects. “We will also look into the possibilities of converting ordinary power pumps into solar powered pumps of water supply schemes to reduce the burden of power bills,” he said.
