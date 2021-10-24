New organisation formed to uplift karate in Punjab

With an aim to bring all karate instructors of the state under one umbrella, the World Sotokan Karate Organisation, Punjab, was formed in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Karate officials from 15 states gathered at the Circuit House in Ludhiana to form the aforesaid organisation.

Ashok Chauhan was appointed the president of the organization while Rajveer Singh was made the general secretary. Tejinder Pal Singh was appointed the joint secretary and Pankaj Chaurasiya and Teke Tamang were named vice-presidents.

Chauhan said the aim of the organisation was to uplift the game in the state.

General secretary Rajveer Singh stated, “Our youngsters should be physically and mentally strong and we will work to provide better facilities and opportunities to the them.”

Coaches Kahar Singh from Moga, Tejinder Singh from Hoshiarpur, Tek Tamang from Mohali, Pankaj Chourasiya from Firozpur, Kanj Chaurasia, Ajmal Masih from Gurdaspur, Manoj Kumar from Ludhiana, Vishal Kumar from Jalandhar, Usha from Ropar, Rajveer Singh from SBS Nagar, Armaan from Patiala, Rakesh were present on the occasion.

