New props, Holi-themed wigs and masks add dash of colour to Ludhiana markets

City bazaars wore a joyous look on Tuesday, with those embracing the Holi spirit stepping out in large numbers to shop for the festivities. Besides heaps of dry colours and water guns, this season shop owners brought out newer props like colour guns, sprays, festival-themed wigs and face masks among others.

Residents taking their pick from Holi colours, water guns and other props on eve of the festival in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Customers, especially young kids, shop owners said, were looking beyond the old-school water guns and water balloons.

Speaking of the same, shop owner Happy Gujral said, “They want something new and that’s the major reason why colour bombs, guns, and cylinders have been a huge hit this season. Though they are comparatively pricey, they are attracting customers who want to keep their Holi preparation on fleek.”

Sakshi, who had stepped out to buy colours for her college’s Holi celebrations, said, “I am happy that finally we have got to celebrate festivals without restrictions (referring to the Covid-9 pandemic). The last two years, which felt like an eternity, were not very happening. Many lost their loved ones while others were locked inside their houses. This year, Holi will be celebrated with double zeal and enthusiasm.”

Despite the hustle and bustle, business owners at the local markets said a 10-15% price hike on colours, water balloons, guns, and school exams played a spoilsport for them this season.

Addressing the same, shop owner Sunny, said, “Our business has suffered a bit due to the ongoing board exams. But the overall response so far has been good and we hope the graph remains green for upcoming festivities in the year ahead.”