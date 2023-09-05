New staff selection commission to be set up within 2 months: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced to set up ‘Rajya Chayan Aayog’ (State Selection Commission) to replace the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, within the next two months to ensure fairness in the selection criteria of candidates.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced to set up 'Rajya Chayan Aayog' (State Selection Commission) to replace the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, within the next two months to ensure fairness in the selection criteria of candidates.

The HPSSC was disbanded in February this year after a paper leak scam. The CM was speaking at the launch of Mukhya Mantri Sporting Abilities, Rebuilding Aspirations and Livelihood Scheme (SABAL) from his home assembly segment Nadaun in Hamirpur.

Sukhu said that his government was committed to bringing transparency and ensuring a merit-based selection process. During the tenure of the previous BJP government, the HPSSC had become the hub of corruption selling question papers, he alleged, adding that the Congress government took prompt action and put the culprits involved in the scam behind bars.

The chief minister also launched ‘Abhyas Himachal’ and ‘Shikshak Sahayata’ chatbots, accessible via the Swift Chat app, offering ease similar to WhatsApp and powered by conversational artificial intelligence. These chatbots will enable students to revise lessons at their convenience, from any location from their mobile phones. This facility features a quiz-based format and provides educational videos that can be utilised by both students and teachers to enhance the learning and teaching experience in the classroom as well.

The chief minister also launched “Sampark Science TV Program,” designed to transform ordinary TVs into Smart TVs. This innovation aims to enhance children’s learning experiences, especially in subjects like mathematics and English. The device comes preloaded with educational materials, eliminating the need for an internet connection.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that the SABAL scheme was aimed at improving the lives of specially abled children in the state. The initiative focuses on providing essential facilities and opportunities for them. He said that the state government has made a provision of 2% reservation in government jobs for specially abled individuals and the recruitment process for this was set to commence on a mission mode shortly. He also announced to enhance the education stipend provided to specially abled children to ₹1,000.

He said that 6,000 teachers will be recruited through this new commission soon. Along with this, 3,000 van mitra will be recruited in the forest department and 1200 personnel in the police, who will work as a special task force to combat drug trafficking. The chief minister said that the state government was going to conduct more than 10,000 recruitments this year.

Despite facing an economic crisis as “inherited from the previous government”, the present state government is resolute in helping those affected by disasters, said Sukhu, adding that the natural disaster this monsoon had caused damages to the tune of ₹12,000 crore in the state.

He also slammed the opposition BJP for not taking up the issue of financial assistance for disaster-hit state with Centre and declaring it a national disaster.

“Despite the state government’s repeated pleas to declare the tragedy as a national calamity, the central government has given a deaf ear to it,” he alleged and said that state was carrying out the restoration work with its own resources despite a fund crunch.

The chief minister also distributed special equipment to over 120 children with special abilities. Speaking on the occasion, education minister Rohit Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh has been a pioneer in the field of education and the government has committed to deliver quality and employable education.

