Ludhiana: Woman hangs self in Machhiwara village

Depressed over the death of her newborn daughter, a 28-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her home at Mand Jodhwal village of Machhiwara on Monday. According to the family members, she was unable to bear the pain of the death of the newborn and went into depression.

The Machhiwara police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC following the statement of the family members of the deceased.

The mother of the victim stated that her daughter got married in 2018. She already had two daughters. One and a half months ago, she gave birth to another girl. Around 14 days ago, the newborn girl died following an illness. Following the death of the newborn, she went into depression.

The husband of the deceased stated that on Monday he and his father had gone to work, while his wife was alone at home. When he returned home in the evening, he was shocked to see his wife hanging from the ceiling fan. He immediately informed the police.

Sub-inspector Saudagar Singh, who is investigating the case, said the body has been handed over to the family for cremation after conducting a post-mortem examination.

