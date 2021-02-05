New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi to resume on February 8

The Northern Railway has decided to resume services of the evening New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express from February 8, 10 months after it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The daily train (02005) will depart from New Delhi at 5.15pm to arrive at Kalka at 9.15pm after halts at Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt and Chandigarh stations.

The next day, train 02006 will depart from Kalka at 6.15am to arrive at the New Delhi railway station at 10.15am with the same stoppages, railway officials said. Pantry services will remain suspended for now. The Shatabdi Express has 13 AC-chair coaches with 75 seats each and two executive coaches with 45 seats each.

Earlier in October, railways had resumed the morning Shatabdi (7.40am) from New Delhi to Kalka via Chandigarh (02011/02012), with its return journey in the evening.