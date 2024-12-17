Newly elected sarpanch murdered in Punjab’s Barnala

A newly elected sarpanch was brutally murdered in Barnala on Sunday night by over two dozen unidentified assailants. Channa Gulab Singh Wala village sarpanch Sukhjeet Singh was attacked at his home on Sunday night. (HT)

Sukhjeet Singh (26), the sarpanch of Channa Gulab Singh Wala village, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons at his home. The attack also left several of his family members, including his father, injured. The incident took place at around 7:30 pm on Sunday.

The injured was rushed to Bhadaur Health Centre and later referred to Barnala Civil Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

According to Balkaran Singh, Sukhjeet’s cousin, the attackers were from the same village. “Sukhjeet won the panchayat with the backing of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sukhjeet, a few minutes before the attack, had confronted a young man in the village about drug use, which might have provoked the assault,” he said.

“The youngster, along with others, attacked him at his home with sharp weapons,” Balkaran added, alleging that the attackers are linked to a rival group that had lost the recent panchayat elections.

Barnala superintendent of police Sundeep Singh Mand said: “The attack on Sukjeet Singh was a fallout of an old rivalry. We have already registered a case and launched an investigation into the murder. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.”

When asked about the allegation of the victim’s family members that he was attacked for stopping the sale and consumption of drugs in the village, Mand said that it had not come up in the investigation so far.

“Three people have been rounded up in the case. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections, including section 103 (murder) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, “ Barnala SSP Sandeep Malik said.