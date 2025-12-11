Newly opened Gurdaspur sugar mill commences cane crushing ops

The Gurdaspur Cooperative Sugar Mill, equipped with a crushing capacity of up to 5,000 tonnes of cane per day (TCD), commenced operations on Wednesday. The Gurdaspur Cooperative Sugar Mill has started crushing operations. (HT)

The facility was formally inaugurated by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on November 26. The state-of-the-art facility is poised to significantly strengthen the region’s agro-industrial ecosystem, bringing relief to cane growers across the district, who will now be spared the hardship of travelling 60–70 kilometres to distant mills to sell their produce.

Local cane farmer Jagdev Singh of Chitti village said, “I came to the mill premises yesterday with my sugarcane trolley, and it was unloaded immediately. Now we will not have to travel outside the district to sell our crop. This is a big relief for all of us.”

The modern facility will manufacture sulphur-less sugar, a higher-quality product expected to command better prices in the market.

“In addition, the power generated at the mill will be supplied to PSPCL, contributing to the state’s energy supply and operational efficiency of the plant. This mill will provide direct and indirect employment to the residents of the area,” the spokesperson added.

General manager of the mill, Subash Chander, appealed to sugarcane growers to bring clean and properly prepared cane as per specifications.