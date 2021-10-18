Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Newlywed couple found murdered at Fazilka village
chandigarh news

Newlywed couple found murdered at Fazilka village

The newlyweds were allegedly abducted by a group of 15-16 persons around noon from a Moga village where they had taken shelter at the groom’s brother-in-law
The spot at Sappanwali village near Abohar town in Fazilka district where the bodies of the newlywed couple were found on Sunday.
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 02:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda

A newlywed couple was found murdered at their native village Sappanwali near Abohar town in Fazilka district on Sunday after they were allegedly abducted by the bride’s family for marrying in a different caste against their wishes.

The victims were identified as Rohtash Singh (25) and Suman Devi (23).

Rohtash had deep wounds on the neck whereas Suman’s body had head injuries, police officials said. The two were allegedly abducted by a group of 15-16 persons around noon from Moga district’s Raunta village where they had taken shelter at Rohtash’s brother-in-law Sukhdev Singh.

Nihal Singhawala police station (Moga) in-charge Nirmaljit Singh said Sukhdev filed a complaint of abduction of the couple.

“Few hours later, we learnt that the couple was killed and their bodies were found on the street at Sappanwali. A murder case was registered against Suman’s uncles Atma Ram, Mahinder Ram and others. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” said the station house officer (SHO).

The angry family members of Rohtash and their relatives did not allow the police to take the bodies to the mortuary for nearly five hours.

Rohtash’s elder brother Vikram Singh said the couple solemnised a court marriage on October 1 in Chandigarh and were living at different places apprehending threat to their lives. “Suman’s family members were against the marriage and they had been threatening the couple as well as us. We want the police to arrest the culprits,” he said.

