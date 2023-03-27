Newlywed West Bengal woman found hanging in Sopore

A woman from West Bengal, who was married recently to a Kashmiri man, was found dead in their rented accommodation in the Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Sunday. Officials suspected death by suicide.

Police officials said the 22-year-old woman from West Bengal was found hanging in a room where the couple was putting up in the Badam Bagh area of Sopore on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Police officials said the 22-year-old woman was found hanging in a room where the couple was putting up in the Badam Bagh area of Sopore on Saturday.

The superintendent of police (SP), Sopore, Shabir Nawab said the victim, a resident of West Bengal, and a 30-year-old resident of Kupwara in north Kashmir, were married three weeks ago and the couple had shifted to Sopore.

“They were living in a rented accommodation here and on Saturday she was found hanging when the husband was out for work,” he said.

The officer said that prima facie it appears death by suicide. “After we analysed the scene of death, it appears to be suicide. But we are not ruling out other angles,” he said. “It is not yet clear why she took such a step,” he said.

The SP said that the man, a labourer, married the victim some 20-25 days ago. “Like many Kashmiris marry non-local women from Bengal and other states, this was on the same pattern,” he said.

There have been allegations of non-local women being trafficked into Kashmir by brokers by marrying them off to locals in lieu of some money.

Nawab said they have started inquest proceedings under Section 124 of the IPC. “We will investigate and if anything suspicious comes up we will accordingly add other sections and take action,” he said.