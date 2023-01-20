Newspaper hawker loses phone to snatchers in Chandigarh

Three scooter-borne miscreants snatched the mobile phone of newspaper hawker near the dumping ground in Dadumajra Colony.

In his complaint, Sumit Kumar, a 19-year-old resident of EWS Colony, Maloya, told the police that the trio snatched his mobile phone around 4.30 am while he was doing his job and sped away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Section 379-A (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Maloya police station.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Ex-serviceman held for using fake ID

Chandigarh An ex-serviceman was arrested for using a fake identity card. A complaint was lodged by BS Dhillon, stating that the 40-year-old accused, Pawan Rohillai, a resident of New Chandigarh, Mohali, was caught at the main gate of 3BRD while seeking entry into the camp area by using a fake armed forces’ ID on January 18. Rohilla was handed over to the police and later arrested. A case under Section 419 (cheating by personation) of the IPC was registered at the Sector-31 police station.

Theft reported at Sector-35 showroom

Chandigarh A theft was reported at a showroom in Sector 35, Chandigarh. In his complaint, Pawan Behal, a resident of Sector 6, Panchkula, reported that an unknown person stole 41 Samsung mobiles, five Samsung tablets, 14 smart watches, four Samsung smart earbuds and cash worth ₹2.19 lakh from his showroom-cum-service station in Sector 35 on January 18. A case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhanas man attacked; FIR lodged

Chandigarh Five days after a resident of Dhanas was injured in an attack, the police registered a case against unidentified persons. In his complaint, Neeraj of EWS Colony, Dhanas, told the police that he was walking home on January 13, when a few unidentified persons waylaid and stabbed him near the grounds of EWS Colony. He sustained injuries and was admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC was registered at the Sarangpur police station.

JNV opens registration for Class 6 admissions

Chandigarh Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) have announced the start of registrations for admissions to Class 6 for the session 2023-24. Students will have to fill up the form on the official web portal of the NVS — www.navodaya.gov.in. The last date to submit the application is January 31. About 30 lakh students at all India level are expected to enrol themselves for the tests scheduled for April 29.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charas supplier lands in police net

Chandigarh The anti-narcotics task force has arrested a drug supplier hailing from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 kg charas was also recovered from Bhavneshwar, 26, who was arrested from Kullu on the disclosure of Parvesh, caught on Tuesday with 2.42 kg charas. Police said Bhavneshwar cultivated charas in a forest area and hired labourers from Nepal for harvest.

PUTA demands salary revision, threatens to protest

Chandigarh The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) is gearing up for a protest if the varsity fails to disburse the January salaries of the teachers as per the 7th pay commission’s recommendations. With this, the teachers have also resolved that salaries of the dental institute faculty be fixed as per the revised scales by removing ambiguities related to NPA at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two-day conference begins at CGC Landran

Mohali The third edition of international conference on computational methods in science and technology was inaugurated at Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, on Thursday. The two-day conference aims to promote fundamental and applied research while exploring ways in which it can be utilised to solve pressing real life problems.

Tandon nominated as member of Indian Red Cross Society’s finance panel

Chandigarh Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon has been nominated as a member of the finance committee in the Indian Red Cross Society, Punjab. Tandon expressed his confidence to the society’s president and the governor that he will fulfil his responsibility and will give full contribution in taking the Red Cross mission to greater heights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU to hold events under G20

Chandigarh Panjab University has been selected as one of 76 universities across India to host lecture series and organise student centric activities since India has assumed the G20 presidency. The university in collaboration with the research and information system for developing countries (RIS) and ministry of external affairs is organising a seminar on January 20, 2023, to raise awareness on India’s presidency, which began on December 1, 2022, and the role and functioning of G20. India will work to promote the universal sense of one-ness with the theme ‘one earth, one family, one future’.

Book released at PU

Chandigarh The department of Guru Nanak Sikh studies, Panjab University, organised a seminar called “Dialogue on the slavery of Indian mind”. The programme, held online and offline, started with the release of book Ghulaminama, penned by British-Punjabi poet Kirpal Singh Punni. The book depicts migrant conditions, struggles and various different horizons of the Indian diaspora in the west and its slave state of mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}