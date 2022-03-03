Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NGO opposes ‘unilateral privatisation’ of Chandigarh electricity dept
chandigarh news

NGO opposes ‘unilateral privatisation’ of Chandigarh electricity dept

The Peoples’ Commission on Public Sector and Public Services (PCPSPS), a non-government organisation comprising retired senior bureaucrats, former ministers and educationists, has expressed serious concern over the “unilateral privatisation” of electricity distribution entities in union territories (UTs)
The NGO said that Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana and neither of the states have been consulted about the privatisation of the electricity department. (HT File)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Peoples’ Commission on Public Sector and Public Services (PCPSPS), a non-government organisation comprising retired senior bureaucrats, former ministers and educationists, has expressed serious concern over the “unilateral privatisation” of electricity distribution entities in union territories (UTs) .

“Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana and neither of the states have been consulted about the privatisation of the electricity department. We strongly object to the Centre exercising its power in a completely arbitrary and unilateral manner in blatant violation of the spirit of federalism,” PCPSPS said in press statement.

“The UT electricity department has the lowest transmission and distribution losses; it is making sizeable profits year after year and the tariff is lower than the states of Punjab and Haryana. Further, there are no serious complaints from the consumers. Therefore, there is no cause of action whatsoever for its privatisation,” PCPSPS further stated.

UT Powermen Union had gone on a three-day strike starting February 22 against power privatisation, which had led to large-scale disruption in the city.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP