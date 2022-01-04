NGOs stage protest against Ludhiana municipal corporation’s inaction over illegal cutting of trees

Ludhiana: Members of various NGOs on Monday staged an on-site protest against the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) alleged inaction over illegal cutting down of eight full-grown trees around the MC sub zone near Middha Chowk.

Slamming the civic body for not following up on the cases, the protesting NGO members submitted a complaint with the police at Kochar market police post.

The members said it has been learned that decades-old trees were chopped by a few building owners, who reasoned that the trees were blocking the views from their buildings before alleging that the civic body has turned a blind eye to the violation even when one of the trees is just outside the MC sub zone office.

Speaking on the issue, Council of Engineers president Kapil Arora said, “It is a heinous crime to damage the environment, punishable under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, but the MC is turning a blind eye towards the issue. FIRs are simply recommended against the unidentified accused and that too only for theft of trees/wood. One FIR was also recommended against an unidentified person for damaging trees in BRS Nagar recently, but no action has been taken.”

“The MC has failed to practice what it preaches. These trees have been axed in the last few days, but MC claims that it came to know about the same on Sunday only,” he added.

Naroa Punjab Manch member Jaskirat Singh and Sambhav foundation member Rahul Verma, meanwhile, also highlighted the need to protect the environment, especially given the rising pollution levels.

“Every time residents submit a complaint, only a recommendation is made to lodge an FIR but it is never lodged, which encourages the culprits. The MC should set an example and those people behind these crimes should be punished. We have been demanding that political parties include a ‘green manifesto’ in their election campaigns, but it is a sad state of affairs at ground level,” Singh said.

Responding to questions, MC junior engineer (horticulture wing) Kirpal Singh said an FIR was recommended against the unidentified culprits soon after the department received a complaint on Sunday.

“It is not clear who axed the trees and mostly these people cut the trees during night hours or on a public holiday to avoid action. We also tried to look into the CCTV footage of private cameras installed in the area to no avail. The police will now lodge an FIR under the respective section of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.