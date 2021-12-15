NGOs want Ludhiana police to implement Clean Air Plan in city

Members of Public Action Committee (PAC), EcoSikh and other organisations working on environmental issues in Punjab gave a representation to police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, via deputy commissioner of police SPS Dhindsa, seeking implementation of aspects of the Clean Air Plan for Ludhiana that relate to the police. Dhindsa assured the members that the matter will be taken up by the department on priority.

Supreet Kaur, president of EcoSikh, said, “The action plan was submitted by the directorate of environment and climate change, department of science, technology and environment, government of Punjab, to the National Green Tribunal on April 30, 2019. We want the departments concerned to start implementing what they have been promising, so that some improvements on the ground can be seen.”

Gagnish Khurana, who has been working on clean air initiatives for many years, said, “The action plan has three major points concerning the police, which were highlighted in the memorandum. First, the pollution certificate check of vehicles should be strictly enforced to ensure better compliance. The number of challans in Ludhiana have come down from 11,315 in 2018 to 1,178 in 2020. This should be tightened to ensure better compliance with pollution norms. Secondly, the WhatsApp number promised in the action plan for citizens to report vehicle pollution related cases should be started as soon as possible. Also, the synchronised traffic light system promised in the action plan should also be implemented on priority. “

Kapil Arora from Council of Engineers, Jaskirat Singh of Naroa Punjab Manch and Gurpreet Kaur of EcoSikh were also part of the delegation.