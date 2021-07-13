NGT asks Punjab chief wildlife warden to probe Faridkot parrot deaths

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the chief wildlife warden (CWW) of Punjab to look into a plea alleging the death of 400 parrots due to the spraying of a chemical in Faridkot.

Seeking directions to prevent the death of parrots, advocate and social activist HC Arora alleged that on June 11, nearly 400 parrots died in the compound of the office of the Faridkot deputy commissioner due to a chemical having been sprayed on jamun trees.

Also read: NGT can’t ‘short shrift’ health hazards posed by plastic bottles: Supreme Court

He said that such deaths have been taking place every year since 2017and this has been reported in the media but no remedial action has been taken.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in its July 9 order observed that from the material filed, it is difficult to give a clear finding as to why the death of the parrots is taking place. “However, the reason for the death of such a large number of birds may need to be looked into. Accordingly, we direct the chief wildlife warden, Punjab, in coordination with the environment department or any other expert, to look into the matter and take remedial action,” the order reads.

A copy of the order has been sent to CWW, Punjab, and the environment secretary of Punjab by e-mail for compliance.

The district administration claimed that the parrots died due to a sand storm and not because of any chemical spray.

Arora refuted the claim saying that nowhere else in Faridkot town was any parrot found dead except under jamun trees at the DC office. “On the basis of the records maintained by Shankar Sharma, a bird lover of Faridkot, the death of a large number of parrots has been taking place in Faridkot town for the past five years,” he said.