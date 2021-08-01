Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NGT imposes 1 lakh on PPCB for delay in compliance of order
chandigarh news

NGT imposes 1 lakh on PPCB for delay in compliance of order

The tribunal was hearing a plea against violation of environmental norms by Trident Factory, Dhaula, Mansa Road, Barnala
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:59 AM IST
NGT imposes 1 lakh on PPCB for delay in compliance of order

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a cost of 1 lakh on the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for a long, unexplained delay in compliance of its order with regard to an industry in Barnala.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said no explanation has been furnished by the officer representing PPCB except for orally stating that the board has been issuing directions to the industry.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Beant Singh Bajwa, president, National Anti-Corruption Council, against violation of environmental norms by Trident Factory, Dhaula, Mansa Road, Barnala.

The tribunal noted that no direction has been produced nor there is any explanation as to why adverse measures were not taken against the erring factory.

The NGT said it is surprising that the PPCB has failed in securing compliance, as directed, by taking necessary preventive and remedial measures in exercise of its statutory powers under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

“In view of long unexplained delay on the part of the PPCB in complying with the orders of this tribunal, we impose a cost of 1 lakh which may be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board within one month, which will be personal responsibility of the member secretary, PPCB. The pollution control board is free to recover the same from the erring officers. We further direct the PPCB to now ensure compliance and file compliance report,” the bench said.

The industry may achieve suggested water consumption/minimisation steps, reduction in generation of effluents, following proper ferti-irrigation plan, to be duly monitored and compliant with emission standards, the tribunal said.

It also asked the state pollution control board to clarify on dual mode of disposal system consented - on land and in Dhanaula drain and mechanism for monitoring standards with two different systems of disposal.

The matter is listed for further consideration on November 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP