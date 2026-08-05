NGT notice to pharma manufacturing unit over pollution at Solan plant

The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi has issued a notice to an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing unit Kiinvan Pvt. Ltd. following allegations of environmental violations at its facility in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district.

After considering the submissions, the Tribunal observed that the application raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms and protection of water resources. (File)

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The bench took cognisance after hearing the original application filed by a local, a release issued here said.

According to the plea, the company situated at Solan’s Palasra village allegedly obtained Environmental Clearance (EC) by submitting incorrect information in its Form-II application, including claims that the unit would not generate effluents and that no water body existed nearby.

The applicant, Dharminder Singh along with 9 others, in the plea contend that Chikni Khad, a tributary of the Sarsa River, is located adjacent to the unit and that the company has been allegedly illegally discharging effluents and chemical waste into the stream despite being a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) unit. The application also alleges illegal dumping of toxic wastewater, unauthorised extraction of groundwater through six borewells despite permission for only one, and environmental damage resulting in fish mortality and contamination of the surrounding area.

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{{^usCountry}} The applicants further submitted that although the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) had earlier issued a clean chit, it subsequently served a show-cause notice pointing out alleged violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The applicants further submitted that although the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) had earlier issued a clean chit, it subsequently served a show-cause notice pointing out alleged violations. {{/usCountry}}

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After considering the submissions, the Tribunal observed that the application raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms and protection of water resources. Accordingly, it issued notice to the respondents, deputy commissioner’s, superintendent of police, along with the state pollution control board, Kinvan private limited.

The matter has been listed for further consideration on October 12, 2026.

Direct inquiry ordered into environmental violations in Sirmaur

The principal bench of NGT has directed the district magistrate/deputy commissioner, of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur, to examine allegations of illegal construction of a mining inspection post and weighbridge, along with unauthorised dumping of muck and debris near rivers and water bodies. The Tribunal observed that a ground-level verification is necessary to determine whether environmental laws and norms have been violated and directed the DM to consider the complaint filed by Nathuram Chauhan and, if any violations are found, to take appropriate remedial and punitive action within two months.

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