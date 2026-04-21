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NGT notice to Punjab over ‘felling’ of 150 khair trees

The NGT has issued a notice to Punjab over illegal felling of khair trees in Rupnagar, raising ecological concerns and alleged forest department collusion.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday issued a notice to Punjab after a case alleging large-scale illegal felling of khair trees in Rupnagar district in January this year was brought before its principal bench in New Delhi, raising concerns over environmental degradation and alleged collusion within the forest department. The matter has been listed for hearing on August 5.

The matter pertains to government-protected forest areas in Fatehpur, Bhagwali and Bhangala villages. According to the plea, initial inspections by forest officials confirmed the illegal felling of around 150 khair trees. However, local inputs indicate that 2,000 to 5,000 trees have been cut.

The application, filed by advocates Naginder Benipal and Udit Baghel on behalf of social activist Pardeep Sharma, sought urgent intervention against what has been described as an organised operation by a “timber mafia” in the ecologically sensitive Shivalik foothill region.

The matter pertains to government-protected forest areas in Fatehpur, Bhagwali and Bhangala villages. According to the plea, initial inspections by forest officials confirmed the illegal felling of around 150 khair trees. However, local inputs indicate that 2,000 to 5,000 trees have been cut.

The application further alleges that the felling was carried out in connivance with senior forest officials, resulting in severe ecological damage, including loss of biodiversity, destruction of wildlife habitat and accelerated soil erosion in the fragile Shivalik ecosystem.

In January, the vigilance department initiated a probe after taking suo motu cognisance of media reports which claimed that the funds generated through illegal activities were used to renovate a divisional forest officer’s official residence, with nearly 20 lakh reportedly spent without proper sanction or approval. But the inquiry remains pending.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / NGT notice to Punjab over ‘felling’ of 150 khair trees
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / NGT notice to Punjab over ‘felling’ of 150 khair trees
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