NGT seeks report from Ludhiana MC over commercialisation of city park

After the issue of shrinking green space and commercialisation of Rakhbag park was flagged by the residents, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the city municipal corporation to take remedial action after verifying the facts and submit a report within a period of two months.

In their petition to the NGT, the complainants had raised the matter against the use of the green area in Rakh Bagh park in Ludhiana for commercial purposes, including running a cafeteria inside the premises (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In their petition to the NGT, the complainants had raised the matter against the use of the green area in Rakh Bagh park in Ludhiana for commercial purposes, including running a cafeteria inside the premises. The petitioners also submitted their petition at the office of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal’s office at Zone D.

In their complaint, Dr Amandeep Singh Bains and Yogesh Maini stated that the park was given by the MC to a private firm which was maintaining it under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). They alleged that the firm has outsourced the park to a private contractor, who is using the park for unauthorised purposes and no action has been taken by the authorities to improve the status quo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Located in the central part of the city, Rakhbag sees over 10,000 visitors on weekends. Currently an amusement park with various joyrides, visitors are charged a certain amount for a toy train and a cafeteria in the park.

In 2015, the Municipal Corporation carried out a major renovation, and beautification of the park and had roped in Hero Group for the project. The Rakhbag was under the maintenance of a corporate group, after which the private contractor is running the show without any formal agreement with the MC authorities, as per the sources.

In June 2020, the finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation (MC) has given a two-year extension to Hero Cycles for the maintenance of the Rakhbagh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MC in its statement said that recreational activities and entertainment are part of public parks. It added that the activities being undertaken at the park have been approved by the municipal corporation. The verification of the petitioners claim will be carried out and a report will be filed with the NGT in due within the prescribed period.

The reply by the municipal corporation stated that all permissions regarding maintenance of the park, installation of swings have been given as per the norms by the Finance and Contracts Committee (F and CC) of the MC. Swings are an integral part of the park and are part of recreational activities for kids. Rakh Bagh is being used as a park/garden only. The civic body will look into the points raised by the petitioner and if any discrepancies are found, corrective action will be taken, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}