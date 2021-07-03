Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NGT orders inquiry into felling of 176 trees in Patiala village

NGT acts on a complaint filed by a lawyer alleging misappropriation of government funds by Roshanpur village panchayat and forest department in Patiala
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 07:50 PM IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the principal chief conservator of forests, Punjab, to look into the alleged illegal felling of 176 fully grown trees at Roshanpur village in Patiala district.

Punjab and Haryana high court lawyer HC Arora had brought the issue to the tribunal notice, stating that no public auction was conducted for the sale of trees, and the trees were suddenly felled in a “hush-hush manner” within two days on June 18 and 19.

In the application filed with the NGT, Arora said that the gram panchayat of Roshanpur village had got the price of 176 trees of various species assessed from the divisional forest officer, Patiala. According to the assessment, 2.60 lakh was the reserve price, he stated.

“However, the joint inspection team of gram panchayat and forest department deliberately did not include about 20 neem trees in its inspection, but those neem trees were also cut down, in a fraudulent manner, thereby misappropriating government funds,” Arora had further alleged.

He had also alleged that all fully grown trees standing on the premises of a local government school were axed and sold, without any justification.

In its order issued on June 30, the NGT said: “Undoubtedly, cutting of trees can be allowed only for some valid justification after requisite clearance under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. Such action adversely affects the environment. Thus, the grievance needs to be looked into and further remedial action taken by principal chief conservator of forests, Punjab, in accordance with law.”

