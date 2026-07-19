NGT seeks action on untreated sewage, garbage hotspots in Himachal

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed serious concern over shortcomings in Himachal Pradesh’s solid and liquid waste management systems and directed the state government to take time-bound measures to address untreated sewage, poor sewer connectivity, and unscientific waste disposal across urban and rural areas.

The NGT has sought a fresh compliance report from the Himachal Pradesh government and listed the matter for further hearing on January 20, 2027. (HT Photo for representation)

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The directions came while the principal bench of the tribunal, headed by chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, reviewed the fifth six-month compliance report submitted by the chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh on the implementation of waste management rules.

The tribunal observed that although the state has 78 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with an installed treatment capacity of 149.248 million litres per day (MLD), only 88.293 MLD of sewage is currently being treated. It noted that nearly 45% of the available treatment capacity remains unutilised, resulting in a significant quantity of domestic sewage being discharged without treatment.

The NGT also noted that over 30 urban local bodies (ULBs), including Bilaspur, Nahan and Banikhet, have reported no household sewer connections despite having sewerage infrastructure. It observed that the absence of household connectivity has rendered the treatment facilities largely ineffective. The tribunal recorded that 20 STPs were not complying with prescribed effluent standards and that some facilities were operating without valid statutory consent.

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{{^usCountry}} Reviewing the status of municipal solid waste management, the tribunal observed that Himachal Pradesh generates about 420.82 tonnes of urban solid waste every day, of which more than 20 tonnes continue to be disposed of without scientific processing. It also noted the existence of 295 identified waste dumping hotspots across the state, including 28 in Shimla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reviewing the status of municipal solid waste management, the tribunal observed that Himachal Pradesh generates about 420.82 tonnes of urban solid waste every day, of which more than 20 tonnes continue to be disposed of without scientific processing. It also noted the existence of 295 identified waste dumping hotspots across the state, including 28 in Shimla. {{/usCountry}}

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The bench expressed concern over the rural waste management system, observing that nearly 44.67% of the solid waste generated in rural areas remains unprocessed, raising concerns over open dumping in environmentally sensitive regions.

The NGT directed the chief secretary to submit district-wise, time-bound action plans for providing household sewer connections in ULBs where sewer infrastructure exists but remains unused. It also asked the state to file a comprehensive rural solid waste management plan within four weeks, including the use of drone mapping to identify illegal dumping sites in difficult terrain.

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The tribunal directed district magistrates to ensure the elimination of all identified garbage hotspots through regular monitoring, enforcement measures, user charges and penalties against violators.

The Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board (HPPCB) has also been instructed to recover environmental compensation from non-compliant sewage treatment facilities and initiate prosecution against persistent violators in accordance with law.

In addition, the tribunal directed the state government to undertake large-scale plantation drives along storm-water drains and develop green belts around waste processing facilities to improve the environmental condition of affected areas.

The NGT has sought a fresh compliance report from the Himachal Pradesh government and listed the matter for further hearing on January 20, 2027.