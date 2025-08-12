NGT tells Jalandhar MC to clear 3.6 crore environmental dues

The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the municipal commissioner, Jalandhar, to pay the pending environmental compensation of ₹3.6 crore to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) at the earliest. the NGT has also ordered the removal of the garbage dump near the PPR market in Jalandhar within a period of four weeks.

“PPCB had levied a total compensation of ₹4.6 crore on MC, Jalandhar, for non-compliance of solid waste management rules of 2016, out of which ₹90 lakh was paid and the balance is pending, despite several reminders from PPCB,” the tribunal said.

The NGT has further directed that PPCB will ensure that environmental compensation recovered from the municipal corporation, Jalandhar, is utilised expeditiously for the environmental restoration measures as per the plan in the same district and preferably within six months from today.

It is to be noted that the ground-level implementation of the solid waste management rules of 2016 is not being followed in the city, and the basic policies and infrastructure are totally missing. All deadlines for implementation have been missed, and all unsegregated waste is just being added to the legacy waste sites.

Meanwhile, the NGT has also ordered the removal of the garbage dump near the PPR market within a period of four weeks. This order was given while disposing of the case of the garbage dump opposite the cremation ground in Model Town, which was earlier removed.

However, Tejasvi Minhas, a city-based social and environmental activist, had alleged that a portion of the dump was shifted near PPR market, where unsegregated waste was being dumped in total violation of all environmental laws.

“As per the judgement, the commissioner, municipal corporation, Jalandhar, has been directed to ensure that no illegal dumping of garbage takes place on both the aforesaid sites,” he said.