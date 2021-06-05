Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NHAI draws 1,417-crore plan for highways in Punjab
NHAI draws 1,417-crore plan for highways in Punjab

Has proposed to invest in four-laning of NHs, land acquisitions, construction of bypasses and bridges
By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 01:45 AM IST
BATHINDA

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has planned infrastructure development works worth 1,417 crore in Punjab for the current fiscal. Officials privy to the development said the annual plan will cover a 295km network of national highways (NHs).

The south Malwa region will get the lion’s share of 740 crore. According to a communiqué sent to the state authorities on June 2, the NHAI has proposed to invest in four-laning of NHs, land acquisitions, construction of bypasses and bridges, said officials.

The annual development plan has no spending provisions under financial heads of road safety and environment. A maximum of 461 crore of the total 1,417 crore will be spent on the widening of NHs.

A budget of 142.23 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition and preconstruction activities of NH-254 (that connects Punjab with Haryana) from Kangar village to Rampura Phul in Bathinda district, said officials.

Besides, 140 crore will be spent on widening and two-laning of 29km of NH-354 from Muktsar bypass to Malout. Another 88.77 crore will be spent on the widening of the Patto-Kangar section of 13.2km.

The NHAI will spend 64 crore on the strengthening of 48km of Bathinda-Muktsar highway. The central agency will undertake the construction of four railway overbridge (ROBs) with an investment of 166 crore at Jalandhar, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts, said officials.

A 35km stretch of underdeveloped districts of Barnala and Mansa will get 85 crore for strengthening of NH-703. A sum of 170 crore has been planned for four-laning of Jawahar Singh Wala-Rampura section and another 100 crore for four-laning of Tarn Taran-Kapurthala NH-703AA, said officials.

The NHAI has kept 150 crore for land acquisition and pre-construction for a bypass and realignment of Dadwindi village near Sultanpur Lodhi.

For the preconstruction works on the 40km stretch connecting Pathankot with Himachal Pradesh, the NHAI has earmarked 89 crore, said officials.

Proposal for 4-lane road from Adampur airport to NH

JALANDHAR: The Punjab public works department (PWD) has sent 40 crore proposal to the state government for the four-laning of the 5.5km road connecting Adampur airport with the national highway in Jalandhar. Officials said the department will soon float tenders for the project. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has also prepared an estimate to shift the power lines and poles from the roadside.

