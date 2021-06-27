Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NHAI’s 700-crore project to decongest Mohali’s Airport Road
chandigarh news

NHAI’s 700-crore project to decongest Mohali’s Airport Road

400 acres acquired in Mohali villages to construct the greenfield alignment that will also help decongest Chandigarh and Zirakpur roads
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The 32-kilometre road from IT City Chowk near the Chandigarh International Airport to the Kurali-Chandigarh road will be 60-foot wide. (Reuters photo/for representation only)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to begin work on 700-crore greenfield alignment to decongest the Airport Road in Mohali by providing an alternative route to traffic moving from Delhi side to Himachal Pradesh, J&K and parts of Punjab.

A greenfield road is built in an area that has never been developed or built up. The 32-kilometre road from IT City Chowk near the Chandigarh International Airport to the Kurali-Chandigarh road will be 60-foot wide and cross Nagiari and Devi Nagar villages among others. It will also help further decongest roads in Chandigarh and Zirakpur.

The NHAI has already acquired around 400 acres of land in 28 villages, and compensation ranging from 55 lakh to 4.12 crore per acre has been announced depending upon whether the land is outside or within the municipal limits.

Work to begin in a month

According to an NHAI official, who did not wish to be named, Ashoka Buildcon Limited has been finalised to begin work on the project within a month.

Mohali district revenue officer (DRO) Gurjinder Singh Benipal said: “Land acquisition process has been completed and we have received 100 crore to be given to the landowners of around 10 villages. We will soon disburse the amount.”

The NHAI has already acquired around 400 acres of land in 28 villages.

In February 2020, Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari had taken up the matter of an alternative route with Union minister Nitin Gadkari, following which the ministry in its letter had stated that the NHAI was checking the feasibility of a greenfield section. After scrapping the project to widen the 40-km Kharar-Banur-Tepla road in July 2019, the NHAI has come up with this project. The previous project was scrapped owing to its high cost. The NHAI will also widen the 40-km stretch from IT City Chowk to Ambala, via Banur and Tepla, to six lanes.

GMADA to widen Airport Road

In view of heavy traffic and frequent road mishaps, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is all set to widen a 6-km stretch of the Airport Road starting from Chhat village leading up to Sector 82.

At present the stretch has two 33-foot-wide carriageways, which will be widened to 44-foot each. A senior GMDA official said the proposal had been prepared, “but we are waiting for approval from the authorities concerned”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

Viral clip shows woman scooping out bees from washing machine with bare hands

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP