Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / NHM workers seeking regularisation protest in Sangrur
chandigarh news

NHM workers seeking regularisation protest in Sangrur

Say even as Punjab assembly passed Act on November 11 to regularise 36,000 employees no notification issued so far
National Health Mission (NHM) workers seeking regularisation burn an effigy during a protest in Sangrur.
Published on Nov 25, 2021 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Hundreds of National Health Mission (NHM) workers on Wednesday held a protest march and burnt an effigy of the Punjab government to press for their demand of regularisation on the 9th day of their strike in Sangrur.

Raising slogans, Wahid Mohammed, a protester, said that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi passed an Act in the Punjab assembly on November 11 and announced to regularise a total of 36,000 employees but the department has not received a copy of the Act so far.

Amanpreet Kaur, another protester, said that the Congress had promised to regularise them in the 2017 state polls but the then CM Amarinder Singh did not pay heed to their demand for the past four-and-a-half years. “Though the new CM passed an Act and announced regularisation, the government has not sent any notification to the departments concerned yet,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP