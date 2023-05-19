NIA arrests terrorist Arsh Dalla’s aide from Punjab’s Moga

Chandigarh/Moga The arrest was made during massive country-wide raids against the terrorist-gangster-narcotics smuggler nexus by the central agency under ‘Operation Dhvast’. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it has arrested a resident of Moga district, Jassa Singh, who was allegedly working at the behest of Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla.

The arrest was made during massive country-wide raids against the terrorist-gangster-narcotics smuggler nexus by the central agency under ‘Operation Dhvast’.

The role of Jassa Singh, the NIA said, has been “established” in the Khalistan terror conspiracy and he had delivered a pistol at the instance of Arsh Dalla.

The NIA in coordination with Punjab Police on Wednesday raided 324 locations and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, cash, besides other incriminating material.

During the operation, the agency recovered ₹39 lakh from the house of Harsimrandeep Singh, alias Sema, once the most-wanted gangster of Faridkot district, from Behbal Kalan village. Faridkot senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh said the amount recovered by NIA from Sema’s house was handed over to the income tax department officials on Thursday. Sema is presently lodged in jail.

Moga senior superintendent of police J Elanchezian said there no case registered against Jassa and he has no previous criminal record. “He was a drug addict and also belong to native village of Dala,” he added.

While the NIA knocked 129 doors, Punjab Police launched searches at 143 places in 17 districts, according to an official release.

The day-long searches were aimed at breaking the terror nexus of Arsh Dalla, a Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative, apart from dreaded gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Chhenu Pehalwan, Deepak Teetar, Bhupi Rana, Vikash Lagarpuriya, Ashish Choudhary, Gurpreet Sekhon, Dilpreet Baba, Harsimrat Simma, Anuradha among others, said officials.

The raiding parties have seized a pistol, assorted ammunition (both live and used cartridges), besides 60 mobile phones, five DVRs, 20 SIM cards, a hard disk, a pen drive, a dongle, a WiFi router, a digital watch, two memory cards, 75 documents and ₹39.60 in cash, according to a NIA release.

These were the sixth in the series of such crackdowns launched by the NIA following the registration of three cases since August 2022 of conspiracies related to targeted killings, terror funding of pro-Khalistan outfits, extortion etc.

Notable among these cases are the sensational killing of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani and international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia in Punjab last year.

NIA investigations have revealed that the conspiracies were being hatched in jails of different states and were being executed by an organized network of operatives based abroad. The spotlight on these gangs has become sharper after reports of several prisons becoming havens of the deadly nexus and hubs of gang wars, which recently resulted in violence and murder inside Goindwal Jail and Tihar Jail.

In Punjab, raids that continued till Thursday morning were conducted at Abohar, Moga, Fazilka, Ludhiana, Mohali, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Faridkot, Rupnagar, Nawanshahr, Amritsar, Patiala, Barnala and Jalandhar districts.

