NIA conducts searches in J&K in TRF terror recruitment case

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at nearly a dozen places linked to The Resistance Front (TRF) terror group in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, days after it announced cash rewards of ₹10 lakh each on information leading to the arrest of its four cadres.

The searches were carried out at multiple locations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Budgam and Kulgam districts in connection with a case related to radicalising, recruiting and motivating the youth to effect violent activities by TRF commander Sajad Gul and others, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The spokesperson said the locations searched included the house of active terrorist Basit Ahmad Dar, against whom the NIA had recently announced a reward of ₹10 lakh.

Besides Dar of Redwani Payeen in Kulgam, the reward was declared against Gul of Srinagar and two Pakistani nationals -- Saleem Rehmani alias ‘Abu Saad’ of Nawab Shah in Sindh and Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Shangamanga in Kasur. The four terrorists are wanted in connection with the case registered last year

