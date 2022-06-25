Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIA conducts searches in Jalalabad bomb blast case

The NIA conducted searches at 6 locations in the districts of Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran in Jalalabad bomb blast case
Published on Jun 25, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in the last year’s Jalalabad bomb blast case.

The NIA conducted searches at 6 locations in the districts of Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran and digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs) , ammunition and other incriminating documents/materials were seized.

Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, acknowledged that a team of NIA coordinated with them in advance to work on the case, following which all sort of logical assistance was facilitated.

The case relates to an explosion that took place on a Bajaj Platina bike near Punjab National Bank, Jalalabad City in Fazilka on September 15, 2021. One of the terrorists was killed in the explosion. The case was originally registered at the local police station, before being taken over by the anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on October 1.

Investigation revealed that accused involved were in touch with Pakistan based terrorists and smugglers and were recruited for executing the conspiracy for carrying out terrorist attacks using arms and explosives.

