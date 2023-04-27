Terror funding case: NIA raids at NGO office in Dondosa Budgam

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches in the office of an NGO in Dondosa Budgam that is linked to jailed human rights activist Khurram Pervaz.

Officials said the raids were carried in connection with the terror funding case.

The NIA sleuths accompanied by the police and CRPF searched the office of the NGO which was not in use. It’s not clear whether some items were seized or not during the searches.

Pervaz is already in jail in a terror-funding case and was chargesheeted in May last year. He was arrested in a separate case related to NGOs and trusts allegedly diverting funds meant for charitable activities to “secessionist and separatist activities”.

“Following the first arrest made in the NGO terror funding case on March 20, the NIA arrested Parvez, programme coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS) and chairperson of Philippines-based NGO Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD). Investigations revealed that Parvez has been collecting funds under the garb of fighting for human rights, from various international entities/ persons based abroad and channelising those funds for funding terror activities in the Kashmir valley. He, along with his associates, was also propagating secessionist agenda through his various NGOs. Parvez has already been chargesheeted in another NIA case. He was formally arrested upon production in this case on Wednesday,” the NIA had said in a statement in March.

