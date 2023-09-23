NIA confiscates property of Pannu of Sikhs for Justice in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Tightening the noose around pro-Khalistani terrorists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday confiscated the property of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice’s chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu at his ancestral village of Khankot in Amritsar and Chandigarh. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team after putting up a notice, confiscating 26 kanals of agricultural land, at Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s ancestral village of Khankot in Amritsar district on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Official sources said a property confiscation notice was put up outside Pannu’s house in Sector 15, Chandigarh. The action was taken under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

“1/4th share of house no 2033, Sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a proclaimed offender in an NIA case, stands confiscated to the state under Section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act by the orders of the NIA special court, Mohali, Punjab. This is for information of general public,” read the notices outside Pannu’s house and at his Amritsar village.

The NIA confiscated 26 kanals of agricultural land belonging to Pannu at Khankot in Amritsar in connection with a terror case registered in 2020.

Pannu, who is facing around 22 criminal cases in Punjab, including three of sedition, is known to be operating from Canada.

The NIA property confiscation notice outside Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s house in Sector 15, Chandigarh. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

In July 2020, the Union ministry of home affairs had declared Pannun a terrorist on grounds of sedition and secessionism, and requested an Interpol red notice for him. In 2020, the NIA had attached Pannu’s 46 kanal land at Khankot village and 11 kanal and 13.5 marlas of land in Sultanwind village of Amritsar.

Pannu’s father Mohinder Singh Pannu was a resident of Nathu Chak village of Patti sub division in Tarn Taran before Partition. After 1947, the family shifted to Khankot village in Amritsar district.

Mohinder stayed in Chandigarh till his death in 1996.

