NIA court issues proclamation notice against ex-KCCI chief Mubeen Shah, 2 others in UAPA case

The NIA court has issued proclamation notices against three Kashmiris based in United States and United Kingdom, blaming the trio for promoting “anti-national sentiments and advancing a secessionist agenda” aimed at creating disaffection against the Union of India. Out of the three, Rifat Wani is in the UK while Mubeen Ahmad Shah, Tony Ashai are believed to be in the US. (File)

The notice has been issued against former Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) president Mubeen Shah and two others in a 2020 UAPA case, said officials.

The proclamation notice was issued by the special judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar, and the trio have been asked to appear before the court on January 31. The notices have been issued against Mubeen Ahmad Shah, Tony Ashai and Rifat Wani under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, against accused persons in police station Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), said officials.

“The case pertains to serious offences under Sections 153-A & 505 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, registered on the basis of credible intelligence inputs revealing a well-orchestrated conspiracy by unscrupulous anti-social and anti-national elements operating at the behest of secessionist forces within and outside the Valley,” counter intelligence Kashmir said in a statement, adding that investigation have exposed that these elements were masquerading as news portals, journalists and freelancers, while in reality weaponising social media platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and WhatsApp to create, upload and circulate fake, motivated, exaggerated, secessionist and out-of-context content.

“The deliberate objective of this digital misinformation campaign was to incite street violence, disrupt normal life, damage public property, disturb public order and fuel mass unrest, thereby promoting anti-national sentiments and advancing a secessionist agenda aimed at creating disaffection against the Union of India,” the statement said, adding that during the course of investigation, the involvement of the Mubeen Ahmad Shah of Dock Wali Colony, district Srinagar, Azizul Hassan Ashai, aliasTony Ashai of Dock Wali Colony and Rifat Wani, of Trehgam, district Kupwara was established.

“The accused were found to be actively propagating content prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, spreading false and fabricated narratives with the clear intent of instigating disaffection against the Union of India. Following the issuance of warrants of arrest, the accused went underground and are absconding to evade the process of law.”

The statement said that taking serious note of their deliberate evasion, the special NIA court has now issued a proclamation under Section 82 of CrPC, directing the accused to appear before the court on or before January 31.

“Failure to comply will invite stringent proceedings under Section 83 CrPC, including attachment of property. Despite being declared absconders, the accused are notorious for their continued hostile activities and remain highly active on social media platforms, where they persist in peddling false, fabricated and provocative content with the intention of inciting large-scale violence and destabilising public order in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” the statement read.