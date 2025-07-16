NIA court reserves order on Rashid’s bail plea to attend Parliament session

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid’s plea to attend the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 21. MP Er Rashid (File)

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh reserved the order for July 21 on the plea of the Baramulla MP who sought either interim bail or custody parole to carry out his duty as a parliamentarian.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the plea.

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam un Nabi said that the NIA court at Patiala House on Tuesday heard the petition seeking permission for AIP president Rashid to attend the upcoming Parliament session scheduled to commence from July 21.

Rashid’s advocates Aditya Wadhwa, Vikhyat Oberoi and Nishita Gupta argued for interim bail or in the alternative, permission to attend the Parliament proceedings in custody.

“The counsel pointed out that the trial court had earlier granted interim bail to Er Rashid on September 10, 2024, for campaigning in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections, which was extended thrice, thereby affirming that he does not pose any security threat,” Nabi said.

Rashid, currently in Tihar jail, was arrested in 2019 by NIA in connection with a terror funding case. He was first granted interim bail and released on September 11, 2024, after five years of incarceration to allow him to campaign for his party in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Later, the bail was extended till October 28 owing to his father’s ill health.

The spokesperson said that the counsels also recalled that the Delhi high court had already permitted Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament proceedings in custody on two earlier occasions—via orders dated February 10, 2025, and March 25, 2025—both of which he complied with and participated respectfully.

However, NIA opposed the plea and argued against granting interim bail.

“They also contended that if he is permitted to attend in custody, he must bear the cost of travel. Er Rashid’s counsel strongly objected to this, asserting that as an elected member of Parliament, he is seeking permission purely in the interest of public service and the democratic mandate he represents, not for any personal convenience and should not be made to bear such expenses,” the spokesperson said.

Inam Un Nabi stated that the court has now reserved its orders, which are expected to be pronounced on July 21, the opening day of the Parliament session. “AIP remains hopeful that the judiciary will recognise the constitutional and democratic rights of Er Rashid and allow him to fulfil his responsibilities as a sitting MP,” the party said.