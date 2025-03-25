NIA files chargesheet in Sector 10 grenade blast case, clears 3 accused

After submitting the chargesheet in the case last week against dreaded terrorists accused in the case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a closure report in the Sector 10 hand grenade blast case naming three of the accused whose names were dropped from the chargesheet. After submitting the chargesheet in the case last week against dreaded terrorists accused in the case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a closure report in the Sector 10 hand grenade blast case naming three of the accused whose names were dropped from the chargesheet. (ANI File)

The charge sheet was filed against US-based gangster-turned-Khalistani Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia; Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and two other accused who carried out the attack allegedly on the direction of the foreign-based terrorists.

The chargesheet also names accused Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih who had hurled the hand grenade.

The NIA has filed a closure report in the case giving a clean chit to Kuldeep Kumar, an auto driver, Amarjit Singh and Akashdeep Singh as no evidence was found against them. On September 11 last year, a grenade was hurled at a house in Sector 10-D. Initially, the UT police carried out the investigation and later transferred the case to the NIA.

The police had arrested five accused in connection with the case, including an auto driver Kuldeep Kumar, who ferried the accused to the Sector 10-D house. As per the chargesheet, Rohan Masih and Vishal allegedly hurled a hand grenade in the courtyard of the house at the behest of Harpreet and Rinda. They carried out a recce of the area before the attack. After the attack, Harpreet allegedly claimed responsibility for the explosion, targeting a retired Punjab Police official whom they believed stayed in the house on rent.

The police had arrested Akashdeep Singh and Amarjit Singh for procuring a consignment of weapons from across the border. It was suspected that the consignment, including the hand grenade, was later used by Rohan and Vishal in the Sector-10 attack.