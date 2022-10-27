NIA quizzes Punjabi singer Afsana Khan in Moose Wala murder case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) quizzed Punjabi singer and a close friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, Afsana Khan, in a probe into gangster-terror syndicates, officials privy to the development said on Wednesday.

According to a senior NIA official, Khan was questioned at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday for nearly over four hours with special focus on her association with slain Punjabi singer and politician Moose Wala.

She shared close proximity with Moose Wala and used to call herself his sister.

According to information gathered from NIA sources, Khan was also grilled about her association with Davinder Bambiha gang on the basis of inputs collected during questioning of few gangsters arrested recently in relation to Moose Wala’s murder.

Bambiha gang is considered arch-rival of Lawrence Bishnoi group, which, according to the police, had allegedly orchestrated the murder of Moose Wala.

The NIA had conducted massive raids at least twice to unearth the criminal gangster network.

On Wednesday, the singer went live on Instagram claiming that she had full faith in the NIA and was sure that her questioning would help the agency to bring justice to Moose Wala.

“Bai (Moose Wala) was like a family to me. Media is creating wrong perception that I was quizzed for role in his killing. Whatever I was questioned is between me, agency and the God. I extended full cooperation to the agency which was also very cordial to me. They even offered tea and lunch to me,” Khan said during her Instagram live session.