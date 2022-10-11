NIA raids multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in terror-funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches in at least eight Jammu and Kashmir districts and arrested a man for his links with suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in a terror-funding case.

The searches were conducted in coordination with J&K Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at multiple locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora.

The case was reportedly registered suo motu by the NIA pertaining to the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET), which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir that was declared an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2019.

“Today, NIA conducted searches at 18 locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam districts of J&K and arrested Mohammad Ameer Shamshi of Rajouri in the case related to criminal activities of AHET, Rajouri,” said an official spokesperson of NIA.

“Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) J&K, after being declared as an unlawful association, has been continuing its activities through its frontal organisations. One such organisation is AHET of Rajouri. It has been found by raising funds through various means, including donations and hawala, purportedly for charitable purposes, but these are instead being used to radicalise and incite the youth of J&K for unlawful activities and disrupt the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. NIA had suo motu registered a case on September 3,” he added.

“Investigations have revealed that arrested accused Shamshi is the chairperson (Nizam-e-ala) of AHET and acts on the directions of the chief patron of the trust. Investigations have also revealed that the ex-officio chief patron of AHET is the Ameer-e-Jamaat, JeI (J&K). The trust has continued to raise funds even after the declaration of JeI, J&K as an unlawful association. Suspect’s links with other NGOs and trusts operating in the Kashmir valley have also emerged during investigations,” the spokesperson said.

During the searches, several mobile devices and documents related to funding and properties were seized.

Further investigations in the case were on.