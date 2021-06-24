Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIA takes over probe into dera follower's murder in Bathinda, firing on priest at Phillaur
chandigarh news

NIA takes over probe into dera follower’s murder in Bathinda, firing on priest at Phillaur

Moga police had found involvement of Khalistan Tiger Force in the two incidents and arrested many of its activists
By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:31 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the ongoing probe into the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower at Bhagta Bhai Ka village in Bathinda last year and firing on a priest at Phillaur in Jalandhar district, said officials familiar with development on Wednesday.

The agency took over the probe after the Moga police found involvement of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) in the two incidents and arrested many of its activists.

Moga senior Superintendent Harmanbir Singh Gill said, “The further probe will be conducted by the central agency.”

The Moga police have already arrested Lovepreet Singh, alias Ravi, Ram Singh, alias Sonu, Kamaldeep Sharma, alias Kamal, who allegedly acted on the direction of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Also, the police on Sunday had arrested gangster Hardeep Singh, alias Suraj Raunta, an accomplice of the KTF’s operative.

According to the police, besides Nijjar, three other KTF operatives, identified as Arshdeep Singh of Dala village in Moga, Ramandeep Singh, alias Raman Judge of Ferozepur and Charanjeet, alias Rinku Bihla of Barnala, are hiding in Surrey, Canada.

On November 20 last year, Ram Singh, alias Sonu and Kamal allegedly killed Manohar Lal, a dera follower, at Bhagta Bhaika village. Sonu and Kamal had fired multiple shots at him. Besides, they were also involved in murder of a trader and gangster Sukha Lamme in Moga, said police.

Agency rounds up

co-conspirator’s father

A NIA team on Wednesday also rounded up Charanjeet Singh, father of co-conspirator Arshdeep Singh.

SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said, “Charanjeet was involved in the targeted killing carried out by his son Arshdeep. He has been supporting his son’s activities. The central investigation agency nabbed him but he got injured when the team was chasing him. He was admitted to a hospital and the NIA will officially arrest him when the doctors declare him fit.”

