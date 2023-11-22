NIA team questions former LIP leader Sarabjit Kang

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned Sarabjit Singh Kang, a close aide of two times MLA and head of of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) Simarjeet Singh Bains, for three hours on Wednesday over an alleged video call to a wanted separatist.

NIA officials during a raid at former LIP Khanna president Sarabjit Kang’s house in Khanna on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kang is former president of Khanna unit of the party.

The NIA team reached Bahomajra village of Khanna on Wednesday and conducted a check at the residence of Kang and his drug de-addiction centre at national highway near Bhattian village.

According to sources, the NIA team reached here to inquire about his connection with separatist leaders hiding abroad. After questioning Kang for three hours, the NIA team left, refusing to divulge any details about the raid.

Later, Kang said that the NIA team questioned him about his video call with Baba Baghel. Kang added that around 10 months ago, he made revelations about scrap theft gangs active in Dehlon area. He had also raised questions over a social worker and police personnel Goldy PP. Meanwhile, he received a call from Baba Baghel, who claimed to be from the US and was asking about Goldy PP. The recording of the call had gone viral on social networking sites. He said that after that, he never received any call from Baghel and he has no connection with him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that if the NIA calls him to join the investigation again, he will cooperate with them.