NIA team reaches Rajouri; 10 lakh reward announced for info on attackers

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) led by a senior officer visited Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Tuesday to conduct initial investigation into the back-to-back terror attacks that left six civilians, including a four-year-old child, dead and 15 injured on Sunday and Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have also announced ₹10 lakh reward for any information about those involved in the attacks.

“Anybody sharing specific information regarding the terrorists involved in the gruesome terror attack at Dhangri, Rajouri shall be rewarded ₹10 lakh. The details of the informer shall be kept secret,” read a message shared by the Rajouri police.

The information can be relayed on 959-652-0120, 700-669-9696 and 01962-262515, the police added.

Deepak Kumar, 23; Satish Kumar, 45; Pritam Lal, 56; and Shiv Pal, 32, were killed when unidentified terrorists fired on them on Sunday. Vihan Sharma, 4, and Samiksha Sharma, 16, were killed a day later when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off near the scene of the firing.

Tearful adieu to 6 killed in twin terror attacks

The mortal remains of the six people killed in twin terrorist incidents were given a tearful and emotional farewell as they were cremated at their native place on Tuesday.

Hundreds of sobbing mourners -- relatives, friends and neighbours -- paid their last respects to the deceased at the government higher secondary school, where the bodies were kept for the night.

The cremation took place amid tight security arrangements. Security has been beefed up in and around Rajouri city and adjoining areas, officials said.

Cordon and search operations are on to track down terrorists involved in the killings.

J&K director general of police Dilbag Singh, BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina, ADGP Mukesh Singh and divisional commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar took part in the cremation besides army officers and district administration officials.

In Kishtwar district, a bandh was observed on Tuesday in protest against the attacks.

One of the victims, Deepak Kumar, was about to join the Indian Army’s ordnance corps, it has been learnt.

