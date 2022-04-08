Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nigerian caught smuggling heroin into Mohali awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment
chandigarh news

Nigerian caught smuggling heroin into Mohali awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment

The court of additional district and sessions judge Harjit Kaur Kaleke also slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on the Nigerian, Saira Kuze Madhubuchi, who will undergo imprisonment for another one year if the fine is not paid
The Nigerian man was caught with 260 gm heroin in Mohali in 2018. (Getty Images/Vetta)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 03:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A local court on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old Nigerian man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for smuggling heroin into Mohali in 2018.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Harjit Kaur Kaleke also slapped a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, Saira Kuze Madhubuchi, who will undergo imprisonment for another one year if the fine is not paid.

According to the case files, in August 2018, the special task force (STF) of Mohali police had received a tip-off that a man will be entering Mohali with heroin.

An STF team, led by sub-inspector Ram Darshan, under the supervision of assistant inspector general Rajinder Singh Sohal, laid a naka near Dara Studio in Phase 6, where they spotted Madhubuchi and stopped him for checking on suspicion.

On frisking him, the police team recovered 260 gm heroin from his possession. Through further probe, they found that the Nigerian national came to India on a business visa in 2015, and sold readymade garments and cosmetics in Delhi, but started smuggling drugs business after his visa expired in 2017.

