Nigerian caught smuggling heroin into Mohali awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment

A local court on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old Nigerian man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for smuggling heroin into Mohali in 2018.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Harjit Kaur Kaleke also slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Saira Kuze Madhubuchi, who will undergo imprisonment for another one year if the fine is not paid.

According to the case files, in August 2018, the special task force (STF) of Mohali police had received a tip-off that a man will be entering Mohali with heroin.

An STF team, led by sub-inspector Ram Darshan, under the supervision of assistant inspector general Rajinder Singh Sohal, laid a naka near Dara Studio in Phase 6, where they spotted Madhubuchi and stopped him for checking on suspicion.

On frisking him, the police team recovered 260 gm heroin from his possession. Through further probe, they found that the Nigerian national came to India on a business visa in 2015, and sold readymade garments and cosmetics in Delhi, but started smuggling drugs business after his visa expired in 2017.