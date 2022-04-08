Nigerian caught smuggling heroin into Mohali awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment
A local court on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old Nigerian man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for smuggling heroin into Mohali in 2018.
The court of additional district and sessions judge Harjit Kaur Kaleke also slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Saira Kuze Madhubuchi, who will undergo imprisonment for another one year if the fine is not paid.
According to the case files, in August 2018, the special task force (STF) of Mohali police had received a tip-off that a man will be entering Mohali with heroin.
An STF team, led by sub-inspector Ram Darshan, under the supervision of assistant inspector general Rajinder Singh Sohal, laid a naka near Dara Studio in Phase 6, where they spotted Madhubuchi and stopped him for checking on suspicion.
On frisking him, the police team recovered 260 gm heroin from his possession. Through further probe, they found that the Nigerian national came to India on a business visa in 2015, and sold readymade garments and cosmetics in Delhi, but started smuggling drugs business after his visa expired in 2017.
-
45 hours on, Dadumajra landfill in Chandigarh still smouldering
Over 45 hours after a major fire broke out at Dadumajra landfill site, firefighters on Thursday were still seen struggling to put out the blaze. The garbage dump continued to smoulder, raising health concerns for people living in its vicinity. However, taking note of possibility of arson, the city police lodged a daily diary register entry into the matter and started investigating the cause of the fire.
-
Tricity logs 3 Covid cases for second day in a row
The tricity clocked just three new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Two of these infections surfaced in Chandigarh's Sector 31 and 40, and the third in Panchkula. Mohali reported no fresh case for the sixth time this year. Tricity's active cases also lowered from 30 to 27 in past 24 hours. Currently, 15 patients are still recuperating in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and one in Panchkula.
-
RITES delivers presentation on tricity’s comprehensive mobility plan
M/s RITES Limited delivered a presentation on the study progress of Comprehensive Mobility Plan for tricity in the presence of UT adviser and administrator. The presentation covered the study progress, land use parameters, primary surveys and its utilisation, parking management measures and service level benchmark for the tricity. Based on the survey data analysis, RITES will submit an interim report for the study by the end of May, 2022.
-
Haryana man arrested in Chandigarh for cyber fraud
Two weeks after a Burail village resident lost ₹72,101 in an online credit card fraud, the cyber crime branch of UT police arrested the accused on Wednesday. His arrest came following the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh on March 24. Singh had alleged that on January 8, he got a phone call from a man claiming to be an employee of Bajaj Finserve.
-
Ludhiana industrialist attacked with rods; SUV damaged
A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the SUV of an industrialist with the intention of abducting him near the national highway on April 5, Sahnewal police said on Thursday. The driver of the industrialist, Sandeep Jain, 33, told the police that on Tuesday evening, at least seven assailants attacked him with iron rods and sticks, and vandalised his Ford Endeavour. He claimed that the accused wanted to kidnap him.
