Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Nigerian held for drug smuggling in Kaithal

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 02:31 AM IST

The investigators said that he was arrested from Delhi and was produced in the court on Monday, from where he was taken on two-day police remand to recover the drug money

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The Kaithal police have arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly smuggling drugs. Police said that the accused, identified as Sempson and living in Uttam Nagar of New Delhi, had allegedly supplied drugs to a local dealer, who was arrested earlier on September 29. The investigators said that he was arrested from Delhi and was produced in the court on Monday, from where he was taken on two-day police remand to recover the drug money. ENDS

