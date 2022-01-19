Nigerian national among 2 held for cheating Chandigarh woman of 13.32 lakh

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two people, including a Nigerian national, for duping a Sector 21 resident of ₹13.32 lakh on the pretext of sending her gift.

The accused have been identified as Odoeke Fransic Ifeanyi, 37, presently living in New Delhi and Satvinder Singh, 33, of Delhi. Police have recovered mobile phones, laptops and debit cards from their possession.

The victim, Kirandeep of Sector 21, stated in her police complaint that she had befriended a person who called himself Richard through a social media platform. He told her that he would be sending her a gift. Initially, she refused, but gave in after he insisted.

She said that on November 3, she got a call from a courier company saying that Richard from England had sent her a parcel and to claim it, she needs to deposit ₹40,000 in their account, which she did. But, she did not receive any parcel and called the courier company, who told her that the parcel contains expensive items, so she has to deposit more money for customs, police and finance department clearances.

Meanwhile, Richard told her that he had sent her gold sets in the parcel. So, Kirandeep ended up depositing ₹13.31 lakh into the courier company’s account. But, when she did not receive the parcel, she lodged a complaint. Acting on her complaint, a cheating case was registered at the Sector 19 police station on December 6, 2021.

The accused were produced in court on Tuesday, from where Satvinder was sent to judicial custody while Ifeanyi was sent to four days in police remand.